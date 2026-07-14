Supreme Court tells Odisha to decide on Dara Singh's release
The Supreme Court has told the Odisha government to make a final decision about releasing Dara Singh, who was convicted of the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two young sons.
Singh has spent over 26 years in prison and is asking for early release under a state policy that allows it after 14 years.
The decision was delayed because some paperwork from the district court was still pending.
Dara Singh cites remorse, seeks release
Singh says he has shown good behavior in jail, feels genuine remorse, and deserves a chance since others with similar cases have been released.
He shared that his crime happened in "the fit of his youthful rage" and promised to give back to society if freed.
Despite repeated rejections, including one in February 2024, he hopes this time will be different.
The Supreme Court now wants Odisha to decide by August 15, with another hearing set for August 19.