Supreme Court tells tribunals to fast-track West Bengal voter hearings

Nearly 6 million claims and objections

Nearly 6 million claims and objections poured in during a recent revision of the electoral rolls, so around 700 judicial officers have been brought in from West Bengal and neighboring states to help out.

The Calcutta High Court has also set up 19 appellate tribunals to handle these cases quickly.

If your appeal is successful before the deadline, you'll get your vote back, but if it's still pending, you'll have to sit this one out.

Vote counting kicks off May 4.