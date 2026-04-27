Supreme Court tells tribunals to fast-track West Bengal voter hearings
As West Bengal gears up for its next round of assembly elections on April 29, the Supreme Court has told tribunals to fast-track hearings for people who've been removed from the state's voter list.
This move comes after a petition about a voter being deleted in Diamond Harbour and aims to make sure everyone gets a fair shot at voting.
Nearly 6 million claims and objections
Nearly 6 million claims and objections poured in during a recent revision of the electoral rolls, so around 700 judicial officers have been brought in from West Bengal and neighboring states to help out.
The Calcutta High Court has also set up 19 appellate tribunals to handle these cases quickly.
If your appeal is successful before the deadline, you'll get your vote back, but if it's still pending, you'll have to sit this one out.
Vote counting kicks off May 4.