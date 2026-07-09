Supreme Court threatens contempt over Delhi hotel and Lucknow fires
India
After two tragic fires, one at a Delhi hotel and another in Lucknow, the Supreme Court has called out local authorities for ignoring fire safety rules.
The court didn't hold back, warning that if things don't change fast, contempt action could be on the table.
Supreme Court sets up expert committee
The court has set up an expert committee (including IIT Delhi professors and city officials) to investigate fire safety lapses in key areas of Delhi, and directed a similar survey of the Aliganj area in Lucknow.
Plus, with a report revealing that 93% of Gurugram buildings flunked fire audits, top civic officials from Delhi, Gurugram, and Lucknow now have to explain what they've actually done about it.