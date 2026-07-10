The petitions seek an independent investigation into the alleged theft of donations

Ram Mandir donations case: SC to hear petitions July 13

By Snehil Singh 12:27 pm Jul 10, 202612:27 pm

What's the story

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions on July 13, seeking an independent investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, will consider three writ petitions related to the case, Live Law reported. One petition was filed by Narendra Kumar Goswami, who sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and an audit of finances by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).