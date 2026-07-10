Ram Mandir donations case: SC to hear petitions July 13
What's the story
The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions on July 13, seeking an independent investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, will consider three writ petitions related to the case, Live Law reported. One petition was filed by Narendra Kumar Goswami, who sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and an audit of finances by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).
Additional plea
Three petitions filed in SC
The second petition was filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, also seeking a CBI probe. They argued that local authorities cannot be trusted with a fair investigation. The third petition was filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Sudhakar Singh, who sought a forensic audit of the temple trust's finances and a court-monitored oversight committee to manage its affairs during the investigation.
Evidence preservation
Petitioners demand these directions
The petitions have sought directions to preserve all financial records, including physical documents, digital ledgers, UPI transaction logs, and bank statements. They also want a forensic audit of donations and assets by an independent agency. The petitioners have asked the court to restrain the Trust from making major investments or contracts without approval from a proposed Oversight Committee during the investigation.
Public disclosure
Trust has been asked to publish audited financial statements
The petitioners have also demanded that the Trust publish audited financial statements and donation records on its official website for public transparency. They want a complete statement of all donations received since the Trust's formation, including cash, bank transfers, digital payments, foreign contributions, etc. The Supreme Court had earlier refused an urgent hearing but assured listing as soon as it reopens after the summer break.
Ongoing investigation
Eight people in custody, FIR registered
The Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR, and eight people are currently in custody. The Trust has seen the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and prominent trustee Anil Mishra amid public pressure. Krishna Mohan has been appointed interim general secretary, while a three-member panel will appoint a new CEO. Earlier, speaking to ANI, Mahant Dinendra Das reiterated his faith in the Uttar Pradesh police and administration.