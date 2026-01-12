Supreme Court to decide if India-born kids of foreigners can get citizenship India Jan 12, 2026

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case about Rachita Francis Xavier, who was born in Andhra Pradesh in 2006 to parents who were US citizens at the time of her birth, having previously been Indian citizens.

Her attempt to get an Indian passport was denied because, under current law, at least one parent must still be an Indian citizen for children born after December 3, 2004.