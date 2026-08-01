Supreme Court to decide if RTE covers madrasas, Vedic pathshalas
India
The Supreme Court is about to tackle whether the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act should cover minority-run schools like madrasas and Vedic pathshalas.
This comes after a public interest petition from Maharashtra's State Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Zia Khan, who wants clarity on whether these institutions need to follow the same rules as other schools.
Court's 2014 RTE ruling questioned
Back in 2014, the Supreme Court said minority institutions didn't have to follow the RTE Act, but now that decision is being questioned.
The outcome could have wider implications for the regulation and educational standards of minority institutions.
The ruling could shape how minority-run schools operate going forward.