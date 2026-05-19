Supreme Court to hear 2012 Hindu temple law challenge
The Supreme Court is set to hear a big challenge to state laws controlling Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry.
This all started with a petition from the late Swami Dayanand Saraswati in 2012, questioning whether these laws are actually constitutional.
The hearing kicks off July 24, 2026.
Supreme Court cancels referral, will review
The petitioners, represented by Advocate Suvidutt Sundaram, felt that sending their case to high courts was just dragging things out and making it harder to get justice.
After 14 years of fighting similar battles in different courts, they argued for their right to approach the Supreme Court directly.
The court agreed and will now review the petitions itself, after canceling its earlier plan to refer them elsewhere.
Temple control may violate religious freedom
At the heart of this case is whether government control over Hindu temples violates religious freedom.
The outcome could shape how temples are run across several states.