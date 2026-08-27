Supreme Court to hear Bhati plea on unnamed ₹2,000 donations
The Supreme Court is set to hear a case on August 31 that questions why political parties can accept cash donations under ₹2,000 without naming the donors.
The petition, brought by Khem Singh Bhati, says this loophole keeps voters in the dark about who is funding parties and why.
The matter will be heard by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on August 31.
Plea seeks party funding transparency measures
The plea asks the court to scrap this part of the law, arguing it violates our right to know who funds political campaigns.
It also calls for a total ban on cash donations, mandatory sharing of donor details by parties, stricter checks on financial reports, and tougher rules from the Election Commission, including penalties like suspending party symbols for those who break them.
The goal: make political funding more open and accountable for everyone.