Supreme Court to hear Bhati plea on unnamed ₹2,000 donations

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case on August 31 that questions why political parties can accept cash donations under ₹2,000 without naming the donors.

The petition, brought by Khem Singh Bhati, says this loophole keeps voters in the dark about who is funding parties and why.

The matter will be heard by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on August 31.