Supreme Court to hear contempt plea against Pravin Singhal
The Supreme Court is set to hear a contempt plea against lawyer Pravin Singhal on November 18, after he allegedly made disrespectful comments about Chief Justice Surya Kant.
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) quickly filed the petition, backed by the attorney general, saying such remarks cross the line and threaten respect for the judiciary.
Pravin Singhal removed by security
Singhal's outburst came after delays in his own case, leading to his removal by security.
The SCBA called his comments "scandalous" and stressed that legal professionals should uphold dignity in court.
This hearing will happen alongside another contempt petition involving public figures like Sanjay Raut and Nikhil Wagle, showing just how seriously the court takes its commitment to judicial respect.