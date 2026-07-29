Supreme Court to hear Dhar Muslims's plea for Bhojshala prayers
The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition on July 30 from the Muslim community in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, asking for a better spot near the Bhojshala complex to hold Friday prayers.
The current location offered by the state is 1.3km away and seen as impractical, so community leaders, represented by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, are suggesting land closer to a nearby dargah instead.
High Court declared Bhojshala a temple
This all started after the high court declared Bhojshala a temple, prompting the Supreme Court to step in and order an alternative prayer space until things are settled.
The ongoing dispute isn't just about one site, it's about finding fair solutions when religious spaces overlap.
Whatever the court decides could set an important example for similar situations in the future.