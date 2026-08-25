Supreme Court to hear exam paper leak protests July 28

Chief Justice Surya Kant has reminded everyone about the right to peaceful protest, but also called for discipline to keep things safe.

All related petitions, like calls for national protest guidelines and reviews of police actions, will be heard together.

Meanwhile, after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, Pralhad Joshi stepped in, and the government now wants tougher punishments for paper leaks: up to 10 years in jail and ₹50 lakh fines.