Supreme Court to hear exam paper leak protests July 28
The Supreme Court is set to look into the recent wave of student protests over exam paper leaks, with a big hearing scheduled for July 28.
This covers major events like the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament and AISA's Bihar bandh, plus serious concerns about how police handled crowds, including reports of aerial firing and pellet guns.
Pralhad Joshi becomes education minister
Chief Justice Surya Kant has reminded everyone about the right to peaceful protest, but also called for discipline to keep things safe.
All related petitions, like calls for national protest guidelines and reviews of police actions, will be heard together.
Meanwhile, after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, Pralhad Joshi stepped in, and the government now wants tougher punishments for paper leaks: up to 10 years in jail and ₹50 lakh fines.