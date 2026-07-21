Supreme Court to hear Gulf students' CBSE Class 12 case
The Supreme Court is set to hear a case this Thursday where students from Gulf countries are challenging CBSE's Class 12 evaluation scheme.
Since board exams were canceled in the region due to the Iran-US conflict, CBSE rolled out a new grading policy on March 27.
30 students argue this system is unfair and want a more transparent way of getting their marks.
Petitioners seek exams, private grading contested
The petitioners are also asking for special exams so they can improve their scores if needed.
The court has already notified the government and CBSE about these concerns.
Meanwhile, another student is separately contesting how private candidates are graded: right now, it is based only on previous board results since there are not any internal assessments for them.
Both issues will be heard together on Tuesday.