Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi Mosque Kashi Vishwanath Temple today
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple case today, after both Hindu and Muslim parties rejected mediation.
With mediation rejected by both sides, everyone's looking to the court for a final word on this long-standing dispute over the mosque next to Varanasi's famous temple.
Hindus seek restoration Muslims assert Waqf
The Hindu side says the mosque was built over a demolished temple and wants the original site restored.
The Muslim side maintains Gyanvapi is recognized Waqf property and denies any encroachment.
The Muslim side has agreed to accept whatever decision the Supreme Court makes, so all eyes are on today's hearing.