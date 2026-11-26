Supreme Court to hear lawyers voice plea on protest guidelines
The Supreme Court has agreed to look into whether India needs clearer rules for public protests.
This comes after a plea from Lawyers Voice, which wants better guidelines so protests don't get out of hand.
Notices have gone out to the central government and leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka.
Petition cites Jantar Mantar, 1,500 detained
The petition points to recent CJP-led protests that pushed legal boundaries, like a June sit-in at Jantar Mantar that ran over time, and an October rally where about 1,500 people were detained for not having permission.
The big idea? Protests are important for democracy, but they shouldn't mess up daily routines or break the law.