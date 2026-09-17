Supreme Court to hear petition on 47L Delhi voter deletions
The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition on September 21 about the removal of 47 lakh names from Delhi's voter list.
Chief Justice Surya Kant's bench will look into why so many people were cut during the Special Intensive Revision, especially since notices went out to only 33 lakh and the actual reasons for these deletions haven't been shared.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, says this lack of explanation is worrying.
Petition warns transparency gaps undermine trust
On August 31, the Election Commission released a draft list that cut about one in three Delhi voters, citing reasons like people moving away or being listed multiple times.
But critics say that doesn't fully explain such a massive deletion.
The petition argues that without clear details or transparency, trust in how elections are run takes a hit.