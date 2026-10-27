Supreme Court to hear petitions on ECI SIR rule compliance

The ECI wants these petitions thrown out, saying they are based on just one news report and do not hold up.

They also explained there were no changes to Form 6, the usual way voters sign up, and that the declaration required during the SIR, displayed online, might have caused some mix-ups by creating the impression that Form 6 had been amended.

To keep things transparent, they have brought in experts from IIT Bombay and IISc Bengaluru, and pointed out that past Supreme Court rulings have dismissed similar arguments on EVMs.