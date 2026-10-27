Supreme Court to hear petitions on ECI SIR rule compliance
The Supreme Court is taking up petitions today that question whether the Election Commission of India (ECI) followed the rules when updating voter lists through its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 2025 and 2026.
People behind these petitions want the court to check if everything was done fairly by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his team.
ECI seeks dismissal citing single report
The ECI wants these petitions thrown out, saying they are based on just one news report and do not hold up.
They also explained there were no changes to Form 6, the usual way voters sign up, and that the declaration required during the SIR, displayed online, might have caused some mix-ups by creating the impression that Form 6 had been amended.
To keep things transparent, they have brought in experts from IIT Bombay and IISc Bengaluru, and pointed out that past Supreme Court rulings have dismissed similar arguments on EVMs.