Supreme Court to hear petitions on Gyanesh Kumar's voter lists
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions on Monday that question how Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar handled updates to voter lists.
Petitioners say Kumar made a number of key decisions without looping in the other two election commissioners, which goes against the usual team approach.
The case will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
Petitions seek Kumar suspension and probe
One petition is calling for Kumar's suspension and wants proof that the disputed actions followed proper legal steps.
Another asks for those decisions to be scrapped, a deeper judicial inquiry, and even prosecution of officials involved if rules were broken.
Basically, there's growing concern over transparency and teamwork at the top of India's election process.