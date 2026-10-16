Supreme Court to hear Richa Parashar's complaint against Rahul Gandhi
India
The Supreme Court is stepping in after journalist Richa Parashar accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of pushing her during a protest in Delhi on October 12, a moment she says led to her hospitalization.
The case has caught attention since Parashar, who is reportedly three months pregnant, had her plea raised through her counsel before a bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Bagchi.
Congress denies Rahul Gandhi push allegation
Parashar claims Gandhi pushed her during the march, which was against SIR.
Congress has strongly denied this, calling the accusation "completely false" and insisting that "Rahul ji did not push anyone."
Now, with the Supreme Court set to review what happened, the outcome could impact not just those involved.