Supreme Court to hear Sonam Raghuvanshi bail 'typo' challenge
The Supreme Court is stepping in after the Meghalaya government challenged the bail given to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of killing her husband during their honeymoon.
The twist? Her bail was granted because of a typo in the arrest memo, an error that cited the wrong legal section.
Now, the court will decide if such mistakes should really let someone walk free in serious cases.
Raja Raghuvanshi's body found near Sohra
Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found near Sohra in June 2025 after he and Sonam went missing.
Police say Sonam hired people to kill him for money, but on June 29, 2025, the Meghalaya High Court upheld her bail due to procedural errors and a mix-up between Section 403 and Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which covers murder.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called it a simple clerical mistake and asked the Supreme Court to take another look.
The judges are even considering sending this issue to a bigger bench for more debate.