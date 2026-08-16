Supreme Court to hear Tamil Nadu's Cauvery plea August 17
India
The Supreme Court will take up Tamil Nadu's urgent request on Monday, August 17, asking Karnataka to release its share of Cauvery River water.
With rainfall lower than usual, Tamil Nadu says it's not getting its due share of Cauvery water in a rain deficient year and claims Karnataka hasn't kept up its end of the deal.
Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the case.
Tamil Nadu alleges Karnataka ignored order
Tamil Nadu argues that Karnataka ignored an official order to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily starting July 29, but only sent a fraction of that.
Tamil Nadu also points out that Karnataka's reservoirs have enough water, 77.537 TMC, but not enough is being shared.
The state wants the Supreme Court to step in so it can get through this tough dry spell.