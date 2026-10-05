Supreme Court to list Jantar Mantar protest petition next week
India
The Supreme Court is stepping in to look at whether protests should be allowed at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.
This comes after allegations of misconduct against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a petition seeking his removal.
The petition will be listed next week before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
Petitioners allege Delhi Police blocked protests
Petitioners argue that Delhi Police have been stopping peaceful protests by students and political leaders, which they say goes against their constitutional right to protest under Article 19.
The Chief Justice has assured everyone that the court will give them a fair chance to make their case about these restrictions next week.