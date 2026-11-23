Supreme Court urges government action on cousin marriage genetic risks
The Supreme Court has spotlighted the genetic health risks that can come with cousin marriages, after hearing from Charvi S, a visually impaired law student whose petition links her conditions to her parents being first cousins.
The court is urging the government to consider new laws or educational steps to help people make informed choices about such marriages.
Bench urges science-based cousin-marriage education
Led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the bench suggested adding science-based information about cousin marriage risks into school lessons and public awareness campaigns.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi emphasized that while marriage is personal, everyone deserves clear health information, especially in places where cousin marriages are common and awareness is low.
The focus: education and choice, not forcing anyone's hand.