Supreme Court urges mediation in Sunjay Kapur family property dispute
The Supreme Court wants the late Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani, and his wife, Priya, to settle their high-stakes family property dispute through mediation instead of dragging it out in court.
The judges made it clear that working things out together is better than a long legal fight.
The court appointed former CJI D Y Chandrachud as mediator on May 7, 2026 but quickly hit a snag over the proposed appointment of two new independent directors in the company.
Court pauses director appointments, urges restraint
The court told both sides to approach talks with an open mind and paused any new director appointments so things stay fair.
They also reminded Priya to be thoughtful toward her 80-year-old mother-in-law and asked them to refrain from making public statements about the case.
If they cannot agree, this could turn into a drawn-out battle, something everyone wants to avoid.