Supreme Court urges mediation in Sunjay Kapur family property dispute India May 15, 2026

The Supreme Court wants the late Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani, and his wife, Priya, to settle their high-stakes family property dispute through mediation instead of dragging it out in court.

The judges made it clear that working things out together is better than a long legal fight.

The court appointed former CJI D Y Chandrachud as mediator on May 7, 2026 but quickly hit a snag over the proposed appointment of two new independent directors in the company.