Supreme Court urges public health awareness and less polluting celebrations
India
The Supreme Court wants everyone to celebrate festivals in a way that's kinder to the environment.
Instead of restrictive orders, the judges encouraged people to think about public health and choose less polluting options, especially when it comes to firecrackers.
They pointed out that while enforcing restrictive orders is tough, raising awareness about the health risks can make a real difference.
Court order on Delhi-NCR firecrackers remains
The court's earlier order considering restrictions on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR still stands.
But more than rules, the focus is on self-regulation: choosing safer ways to celebrate that respect both tradition and clean air.
The message? Let's look out for each other and keep our festivals joyful and healthy.