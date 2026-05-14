Supreme Court urges Sunjay Kapur's family to mediate business dispute
The Supreme Court has asked late businessman Sunjay Kapur's family to try mediation instead of battling it out in court over his business empire.
The fight broke out after his passing last June, with relatives clashing over who controls the family trusts and companies.
To keep things fair, the court told their company, RIPL, not to make any big changes, like adding two independent directors or changing authorized banking signatories, while mediation is underway.
Rani Kapur accuses daughter-in-law Priya
This all started when 80-year-old Rani Kapur said her daughter-in-law Priya was trying to take over.
The court quickly paused any heated topics at RIPL's May 18 board meeting and even said RBI directives and statutory compliances would not be pressed for the meantime.
The judges stressed that both sides should chill and work things out with a mediator, led by Chief Justice Chandrachud, promising they'll check back in after getting a report on how talks go.