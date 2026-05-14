Supreme Court urges Sunjay Kapur's family to mediate business dispute

Rani Kapur accuses daughter-in-law Priya

This all started when 80-year-old Rani Kapur said her daughter-in-law Priya was trying to take over.

The court quickly paused any heated topics at RIPL's May 18 board meeting and even said RBI directives and statutory compliances would not be pressed for the meantime.

The judges stressed that both sides should chill and work things out with a mediator, led by Chief Justice Chandrachud, promising they'll check back in after getting a report on how talks go.