'Change....mindset on Hindi': SC tells Tamil Nadu in Navodaya case

The Tamil Nadu government has raised concerns about the three-language policy of Navodaya schools, which includes Hindi, saying it is in conflict with the state's two-language policy.

Today, Justice BV Nagarathna remarked that the state needs to change its mindset.

"It can't be that Hindi will not be taught in the soil of Tamil Nadu," she said.

The court also emphasized that Chennai residents shouldn't alienate those in Delhi and vice versa.