Supreme Court warns Delhi air may worsen after Diwali
India
The Supreme Court is worried about how bad Delhi's air could get after Diwali, especially with firecrackers in the mix.
Justice Vikram Nath pointed out that things usually take a turn for the worse right after the festival, and he offered November 3 as an alternative date for an unrelated matter.
Supreme Court to decide controlled firecrackers
Today, the Supreme Court will decide if controlled use of firecrackers will be allowed this Diwali.
The focus is on balancing public health with festive traditions, possibly by promoting the use of green crackers that are less harmful to public health.
Last year saw a limited allowance, so all eyes are on what happens next.