Supreme Court warns Rajasthan of CBI probe over sand mining
The Supreme Court just called out Rajasthan for letting illegal sand mining slide along the Jojari-Luni-Bandi river system.
Instead of cracking down, the state has been handing out mining leases, which the judges said basically regularizes illegal work.
Now, the court is threatening a CBI investigation if things do not change, especially since pollution from sewerage and industrial waste affects nearly two million people.
Court tells Rajasthan to back ZLD
Rajasthan has been told to step up: support industries willing to set up zero liquid discharge systems to curb industrial pollution and help industries go greener.
The state says it is on it, but the court is not convinced, especially with over 600 cases of illegal mining registered and weak enforcement so far.
The message is clear: fix these issues fast, or officials could be in real trouble.