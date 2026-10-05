Supreme Court weighs compensation rules for 1988 Ahmedabad air crash
India
The Supreme Court is moving quickly on the long-running case about the 1988 Ahmedabad air crash that took 133 lives.
After a push from Air India, judges are now deciding whether compensation should follow regular road accident rules or if aviation needs its own system.
Ahmedabad crash families still await payouts
This case has dragged on for decades, with families still waiting for fair payouts despite some interim payments.
The court wants to re-examine how compensation is calculated, especially as air safety and clear rules are under the spotlight again after another recent Air India tragedy.
The outcome could shape how future airline accident victims are supported in India.