Supreme Court weighs memo typo in Sonam Raghuvanshi murder case

Bench seeks Meghalaya Police arrest memo

The judges have asked Meghalaya Police for a clear copy of the arrest memo to double-check what was actually said at the time.

Since there are mixed legal opinions about how much these kinds of mistakes matter, the case might go to a bigger bench.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that letting someone out on bail just because of a technical error compromises justice, especially in serious crimes like this one.

The final call from the Supreme Court is still pending.