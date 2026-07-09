Supreme Court weighs memo typo in Sonam Raghuvanshi murder case
The Supreme Court is deciding whether a simple typo in an arrest memo could be enough to grant bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who's accused of killing her husband during their honeymoon.
Instead of the right law section, police wrote Section 403 instead of 103(1) on her arrest paperwork, a small mistake with big consequences.
Bench seeks Meghalaya Police arrest memo
The judges have asked Meghalaya Police for a clear copy of the arrest memo to double-check what was actually said at the time.
Since there are mixed legal opinions about how much these kinds of mistakes matter, the case might go to a bigger bench.
Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that letting someone out on bail just because of a technical error compromises justice, especially in serious crimes like this one.
The final call from the Supreme Court is still pending.