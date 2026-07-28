Supreme Court weighs plea for independent Air India crash probe
India
The Supreme Court is looking into a petition for an independent probe into last year's tragic Air India crash, which claimed 260 lives.
The plea was brought by the father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and the pilots' federation, both asking for a fair and transparent investigation.
Air India probe AAIB draft October
The Supreme Court noted that simulator tests have already been run to figure out what went wrong, and those findings are with investigators.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) plans to finish its draft report by October 2026, and the Supreme Court will review things again at the end of October.