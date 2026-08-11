Supreme Court will revisit Gurmeet Ram Rahim 2002 murder acquittal
India
The Supreme Court has agreed to look into whether Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim should have been cleared in the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.
This comes after Chhatrapati's son, Arindam, argued that the High Court made a mistake by overturning Rahim's conviction and life sentence from 2019.
Supreme Court to review trial records
The Supreme Court will go over the original trial records, paying close attention to key evidence like testimony from Rahim's former driver.
The final arguments are set for November, with Chief Justice Surya Kant making it clear that the case deserves a fresh and careful look.