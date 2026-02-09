Surajkund swing collapse sparks arrests, India's first ride safety policy

The Haryana government has announced plans to introduce India's first comprehensive fair ride safety policy after a tragic incident at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela. A "Tsunami" swing ride collapsed on Saturday evening, killing Inspector Jagdish Prasad and injuring over a dozen others. Prasad died while trying to rescue trapped passengers. The state government has also promised a job to one eligible family member of the deceased officer. Meanwhile, two people were arrested in connection with the accident.

Arrest details Two people arrested in connection with case The owner of the company that installed the rides, Mohammad Shakir of Himachal Fun Care, and swing supplier Nitesh were arrested on Sunday. They have been booked under culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence causing death. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DCP (Crime) Mukesh Malhotra has been formed to probe the incident scientifically.

Government response ₹1 lakh compensation for seriously injured The Haryana government has announced an ex gratia compensation of ₹1 lakh for those seriously injured in the incident. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also directed officials to ensure strict adherence to safety standards at public events. The fair will continue with the swing area cordoned off pending further investigation.

