Surat floods after record rainfall kill 9, displace over 3,500

NDRF and SDRF deployed, 7,500 moved

Most deaths happened due to electrocution, drowning, falling trees, or lightning strikes. Truly tough conditions for everyone affected.

The government quickly sent in NDRF and SDRF teams to help out; over 7,500 people have been moved to safer places across Gujarat so far.

While the rain has eased up a bit now, several reservoirs are still under high alert because of rising water levels.