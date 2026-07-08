Surat floods after record rainfall kill 9, displace over 3,500
India
Surat has been hit with record-breaking rainfall, leading to major floods and the loss of nine lives.
Streets and neighborhoods are underwater, forcing over 3,500 people to leave their homes.
Schools and colleges have shut down for safety as the city deals with this extreme weather.
NDRF and SDRF deployed, 7,500 moved
Most deaths happened due to electrocution, drowning, falling trees, or lightning strikes. Truly tough conditions for everyone affected.
The government quickly sent in NDRF and SDRF teams to help out; over 7,500 people have been moved to safer places across Gujarat so far.
While the rain has eased up a bit now, several reservoirs are still under high alert because of rising water levels.