Surat hit by over 20-inch rain, over 7,600 evacuated
India
Surat has been hit hard by two days of relentless rain, more than 20-inch in just 48 hours, causing serious flooding across the city.
With water levels rising dangerously in local creeks, more than 7,600 residents have been evacuated from flood-prone areas by the Surat Municipal Corporation and NDRF teams.
Surat heavy rainfall causes outages, closures
Suburbs like Kamrej and Palsana saw some of the heaviest rainfall, leading to power cuts in several neighborhoods in Surat city and forcing schools and colleges to stay closed for a second day.
Relief teams are distributing food, water, and milk while health checks and cleanup efforts have started as floodwaters begin to recede.