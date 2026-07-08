Surat hit by over 20-inch rain, over 7,600 evacuated India Jul 08, 2026

Surat has been hit hard by two days of relentless rain, more than 20-inch in just 48 hours, causing serious flooding across the city.

With water levels rising dangerously in local creeks, more than 7,600 residents have been evacuated from flood-prone areas by the Surat Municipal Corporation and NDRF teams.