Surat influencer arrested after Gandhi ₹500 reel, faces Section 67
A 47-year-old influencer arrested in Surat landed in trouble after posting an Instagram reel that showed Mahatma Gandhi's image on a ₹500 note in a sexually suggestive way.
The video, uploaded on October 1, led to her arrest after a social activist complained.
She is now facing charges under Section 67 of the IT Act for sharing obscene material online.
Police probe Instagram trail, cyber warnings
The reel quickly went viral and triggered public outrage for its vulgar language and gestures.
Police are digging into her Instagram activity and digital trail to understand why it was posted and how it spread.
After the incident, Surat cybercrime officials warned users not to share content that could offend national icons or symbols, reminding everyone that Section 67 applies to posting obscene material online.