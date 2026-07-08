Surat submerged after days of heavy rain, water enters homes
Surat is underwater after days of heavy rain, with flooding hitting areas like Parvat Patiya and Godadara.
Roads are submerged, transport is stuck, and water has entered homes and shops, making daily life tough.
People are struggling to get basics like milk and drinking water, and some viral videos even show crowds scrambling for supplies near Baba Memorial Hospital.
Surat NDRF and firefighters rescue hundreds
NDRF teams have pulled more than 300 people to safety from a flooded construction site, while another 250 people near Dindoli bridge were evacuated. Firefighters rescued over 176 more using boats.
Key places like the BRTS bus stand and a petrol pump are still underwater, so authorities have cut power in some areas to stay safe.
The weather department says more rain is on the way, so emergency crews are staying on alert around the clock.