Surat submerged after days of heavy rain, water enters homes

Surat NDRF and firefighters rescue hundreds

NDRF teams have pulled more than 300 people to safety from a flooded construction site, while another 250 people near Dindoli bridge were evacuated. Firefighters rescued over 176 more using boats.

Key places like the BRTS bus stand and a petrol pump are still underwater, so authorities have cut power in some areas to stay safe.

The weather department says more rain is on the way, so emergency crews are staying on alert around the clock.