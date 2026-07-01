Surender Mattoo seeks justice after son's death in Delhi hit-and-run
India
Surender Mattoo is calling for justice after his 34-year-old son Sarthak died in a hit-and-run near the Rajokri flyover in Delhi on June 25.
In a heartfelt video, Surender questioned police delays and asked leaders like PM Modi and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to help his family get answers.
Apurv Singh bailed, Surender Mattoo dissatisfied
Police say they quickly found the car involved and arrested Apurv Singh, who was driving during the crash, but he was released on bail.
Surender isn't convinced by the investigation so far, saying he is not satisfied with the investigation and that the police should have arrested the accused immediately.