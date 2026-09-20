Surendra Koli, acquitted in Nithari case, found dead in Haridwar
India
Surendra Koli, recently acquitted in the high-profile Nithari killings case, was found dead at his tea stall in Haridwar on Friday at age 50.
His funeral took place the next day, with family, locals, and police present.
With the autopsy done, police are waiting on forensic reports before moving forward.
Narayan Singh Rawat demands fair probe
Koli's unexpected passing has led Narayan Singh Rawat to demand a fair investigation into what happened.
After spending nearly 20 years in prison and being acquitted just last year, he had been living quietly without revealing his real identity.
Now, his family faces fresh challenges as they try to move on without him.