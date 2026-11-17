Kedarnath produced 73 tons waste during 2026 Char Dham Yatra
What's the story
Kedarnath, the famous pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand, has been grappling with a major waste management issue. This year, the shrine produced a whopping 73 tons of waste during the Char Dham Yatra. The figure is a staggering increase from previous years, 3.4 times more than the 21.40 tons recorded in 2025 and more than double that of 2023's total.
Pilgrim influx
Waste generation spikes due to increased footfall
The sharp increase in waste generation comes as a record 19.33 lakh pilgrims visited the Kedarnath shrine this year.
The Char Dham Yatra ended with the closure of Badrinath's portals for winter on Monday.
This year's waste included 51.5 tons of dry waste and 22 tons of organic waste, according to data from Nagar Panchayat, Kedarnath.
Management measures
Waste processing and transportation details
Neeraj Kukreti, Executive Officer of Nagar Panchayat, Kedarnath, explained that organic waste is sent to landfills while dry waste is processed through baling.
The dry waste is then transported to Sonprayag for further processing. A tender has already been floated for this purpose.
Currently, one waste baler machine is deployed at Kedarnath, with plans for another installation before next year's pilgrimage season to boost processing capacity.
Campaign impact
Landfill capacity and 'Carry Me Back' campaign
The shrine has a landfill capacity of 30,000 square feet, with 28,000 square feet still available. Over the last five years, four landfills have been built in Kedarnath.
As part of the "Carry Me Back" campaign by local authorities, pilgrims carried back 14 tons of waste to a collection center located 1.5km downhill from the shrine.
The initiative saw around 6,000 pilgrims volunteering to carry small packets weighing between one and five kilograms each.
Volunteer efforts
Plans for next year
Vikram Kapoor, Project Head of the "Carry Me Back" campaign, said that the initiative started on June 1 and received a positive response early on.
Some pilgrims even hired horses or other animals to transport waste downhill.
Kapoor added that next year they plan to increase the campaign's capacity to clear more waste from Kedarnath.