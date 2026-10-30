Punjab: Stubble burning cases nearly double in last week
What's the story
Punjab has witnessed a sharp rise in farm fire incidents, with the number nearly doubling in the last week. The state recorded a single-day spike of 194 cases on October 29, taking the total to over 1,000. Out of these incidents, three districts, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Ferozepur, accounted for a majority share, with Tarn Taran alone reporting 397 cases.
District breakdown
District-wise break-up of stubble burning incidents
Tarn Taran has been the worst-hit district, accounting for nearly 40% of all incidents. It is followed by Amritsar with 171 cases and Ferozepur with 104.
The annual monitoring period for farm fires started on September 15, ahead of paddy procurement, which began on October 1.
During this period, Punjab reported 542 cases from September 15 to October 23.
Legal action
Fines and FIRs registered for stubble burning
So far, fines totalling over ₹17 lakh have been imposed as environmental compensation in 349 cases of stubble burning. More than ₹13 lakh of this amount has already been recovered.
In addition to this, 246 FIRs have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for stubble burning incidents. These include a majority of cases from Tarn Taran (165) and Amritsar (24).
Review meeting
High-level team reviews measures for effective paddy stubble management
A high-level team led by Rajesh Verma, Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas, had a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.
The meeting was aimed at reviewing measures for effective paddy stubble management and reducing stubble burning incidents.
The team also looked into on-site and off-site utilization of paddy stubble management facilities available in these districts.
Fuel utilization
Commission's recommendations to tackle stubble burning
The commission stressed maximizing the use of paddy stubble as fuel in thermal power plants, brick kilns, and other industries.
It also stressed timely interventions at the field level to ensure farmers are informed about available resources for stubble management.
Given Tarn Taran's high number of incidents, the deputy commissioner was directed to prioritize these issues and enhance field-level measures for prevention and management.