Surprise heavy rain drenches Chandigarh, causes waterlogging and traffic congestion

Chandigarh got drenched on Tuesday evening when a surprise heavy rain, 58.3mm in just about an hour, led to waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the city and left commuters stuck at key spots like Sector 41-40 and Sector 39-56 roundabouts.

Roads near Tribune Chowk, Piccadilly Square, Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, and the Sector 43 bus stand were hit with waterlogging and gridlock, making travel slow in several parts of the city.