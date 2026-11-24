Survey finds 56% of India-based professionals oppose tech careers
A new survey shows that 56% of India-based professionals wouldn't recommend a tech career to their children, reflecting how uncertain the industry feels right now.
Nearly one-third are even more strongly against it, reflecting how uncertain the industry feels right now.
India-based professionals eye AI resistant careers
Many in the field are now looking at jobs less likely to be replaced by AI.
Medicine and health care are top picks (34%), with government jobs also popular (15%).
Only 4% still see software engineering as a safe bet.
Plus, about 72% say they'd switch to a completely different career tomorrow if it required no cost or retraining, showing just how much confidence has shifted.