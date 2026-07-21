Survey: nearly 69% urban Indian women quit jobs for caregiving
A new survey shows that nearly 69% of non-working urban women in India have left their jobs mainly because of childcare and household duties.
In comparison, just 3.8% of men say the same.
This gap points to how social expectations still put most caregiving on women, making it tough for them to stay in the workforce.
Experts urge childcare investment in India
Senior Economist & Founder of Nikore Associates, Mitali Nikore highlights that Indian women spend up to six hours a day on unpaid tasks like housework, while men do less than one hour.
She says investing in better childcare and eldercare could unlock millions of jobs (most going to women) and boost the economy.
Economist & President and Executive Director of JustJobs Network, Sabina Dewan adds that real change will take both better support systems and a shift in how we view gender roles at home.