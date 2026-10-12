Surya Kant says Supreme Court doors open after opposition protest
India
After several opposition leaders protested outside his home, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reminded everyone that the Supreme Court welcomes all, no matter their position.
The protest was about alleged bias by the Chief Election Commissioner toward the ruling party.
Kant couldn't meet them personally but said, "If you want to come to the Supreme Court, its doors are open for everyone."
Surya Kant says petitions treated seriously
Speaking at a human rights event, Kant emphasized that every petition will be treated seriously, whoever files it.
He also highlighted how important it is for courts and human rights bodies to protect people's rights and address big issues, making sure justice stays accessible for everyone.