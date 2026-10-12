Surya Kant urges Supreme Court avoid Delhi political crossfire
India
CJI Surya Kant wants the Supreme Court to stay out of political crossfire as protests continue in Delhi.
He emphasized that court hearings should not be disrupted and everyone (lawyers, staff, and people with cases) should be able to move around freely.
This came up in a chat with Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai.
Police overreach claims spark Delhi protests
The protests started after claims of police overreach, putting a spotlight on legal rights and independence.
CJI Kant's message is clear: even when things get tense outside, the courts need to keep working without political pressure.
It is a reminder that justice should stay above the fray, no matter what's happening on the streets.