Suspected drunk bikers assault KSRTC FlyBus driver, conductor near Mandya
India
Early on Monday, July 6, two suspected drunk bikers blocked a KSRTC FlyBus near Mandya and ended up assaulting the driver and conductor after being called out for riding against traffic.
The crew was just doing their job when things suddenly got out of hand, leaving both staff members injured.
Police arrest both suspects, 1 minor
Police quickly stepped in, registering a case and arresting both suspects, one of whom is a minor, after videos of the attack surfaced online.
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about safety for bus staff and travelers on the expressway, with many now calling for stricter enforcement to prevent this kind of behavior.