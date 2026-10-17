Suspected militant attack in Chassad, Manipur kills 1, injures 4
India
A suspected militant attack hit Chassad village in Manipur's Kamjong district on Saturday, leaving one person dead and four others hurt.
The violence broke out around 2:30pm with gunfire exchanged between militants and a local armed group.
The man who lost his life has been identified as Seikhohou, 36.
Committee on Tribal Unity condemns attack
The five injured, village head Thangjahou Haokip and residents Khailun Haokip, Hegin Haokip, and Seipao Haokip were rushed to the hospital after the attack. Sadly, Seikhohou did not survive his injuries.
This incident is part of a worrying rise in violence affecting local communities since February.
The Committee on Tribal Unity has condemned the attack and urged the state government to deploy central forces in the area.