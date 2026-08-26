Suspects linked to UPPK arrested in Manipur, 23 letterheads found

Six people linked to the banned United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were arrested across Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Imphal West on Tuesday (August 25).

The group, including a minor, was allegedly involved in extortion, kidnapping, and intimidation.

Police say the suspects confessed to their involvement in kidnapping, extortion, and intimidation, and 23 UPPK letterheads were found with them.