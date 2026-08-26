Suspects linked to UPPK arrested in Manipur, 23 letterheads found
Six people linked to the banned United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were arrested across Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Imphal West on Tuesday (August 25).
The group, including a minor, was allegedly involved in extortion, kidnapping, and intimidation.
Police say the suspects confessed to their involvement in kidnapping, extortion, and intimidation, and 23 UPPK letterheads were found with them.
Security forces seize arms, gardener arrested
Among those arrested was a 51-year-old State Forest Department gardener picked up at Koirengei Forest Gate. The others were caught at different locations.
In a separate crackdown the same day, Manipur Police and CRPF also seized arms and ammunition, and destroyed three bunkers in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, showing security forces aren't letting up on crime.