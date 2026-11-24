SUV collides with parked tanker in Vizianagaram killing 5
A serious road accident on Tuesday morning in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district took the lives of five people.
Around 7:30am an SUV crashed into a parked tanker near Sundarapeta village on National Highway 16.
Four people died instantly, and one more passed away at the health center soon after.
Visakhapatnam victims killed returning from temple
The victims, Vakalapudi Srinivas, Kusuma Ranjani, Borra Satish, Smruthi, and Konda Suribabu, were all from Visakhapatnam and were returning home from a temple visit.
Police think driver fatigue might have caused the crash, but are still investigating.
Local authorities responded quickly to clear the scene and restore traffic, while leaders expressed their condolences to the families affected.